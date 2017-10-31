Inflation drops to 1% - ISTAT (2)

Rome, October 31 - Italy's annual inflation rate dropped to 1% in October, down from 1.1% in September, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said that its consumer price index was 0.2% down in month-on-month terms. But ISTAT said in that its 'trolley' price index of the most frequently bought items, such as food and household goods, was up 1.7% in year-on-year terms this month, compared to 1.1% in September. It said the trolley was up 0.7% in month-on-month terms.