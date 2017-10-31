Number of people in employment steady (2)

Rome

But drop of 18,000 in those on permanent contracts

Rome, October 31 - The number of people in employment was basically steady in September, increasing 2,000 with respect to August, after a series of rises in recent months, ISTAT said Tuesday. The national statistics agency said the number of people working for themselves rose by 19,000, while the number of people employed by the private or public sector was down by 17,000, ending a year-long positive trend. It said the drop in employed people was driven by a 18,000 decrease in those on permanent, open-ended contracts, while the number on temporary contracts was basically stable. The number of people in employment was up by 326,000 in year-on-year terms, ISTAT said.

