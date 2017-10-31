Rome

No. of over-50s in work at highest level since 1977

In Sept 59.4% of 50-to-64-year-olds in employment

Rome, October 31 - Italy's employment rate for people aged between 50 and 64 rose to 59.4% in September, the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 1977, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The statistics agency said the employment rate had risen by 12 percentage points for over 50s since mid-2008. It said 8.24 million over-50s were in work.

