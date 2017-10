Soccer: Inter beat Verona to regain second place

Rome, October 31 - Inter Milan regained second place in Serie A with a 2-1 win over second-bottom Hellas Verona on Monday. Borja Valero and Ivan Perisic scored as Luciano Spalletti's side maintained their unbeaten start to the season. Inter have 29 points from 11 games, two fewer than leaders Napoli and one more than champions Juventus and Lazio.