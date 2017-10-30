Italy targets in line with requirements - Padoan to EU (3)

Rome, October 30 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan wrote in his reply to a Friday European Commission letter asking for budget clarifications that "we believe that the fiscal targets set in the Budget Planning Document are in line with the requirements of the Stability and Growth Pact and reflect the government's strategy of cutting the deficit and debt while at the same time sustaining the ongoing economic recovery". he said "we trust that the Commission will take this into account in its judgement". Padoan wrote further that "the cumulative effects of structural reforms on economic growth, if fully implemented, are estimated around 3% along a five-year period. A further push to growth will come from public investments". Padoan replied to the EC that "the judgement of the government is that Italy is still facing difficult cyclical conditions, even though they are improving." He said the output gap estimated by Rome is -2.1% of 2017's potential product and -1.2% in 2018, while the EC's spring forecasts saw -0.8% and 0% respectively. Padoan said the EC recognised that the current output gap calculation method could engender "implausible estimates for Italy". photo: Padoan (R) with European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici