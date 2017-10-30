Prato

Chinese factory owners arrested for deadly fire (2)

2 Chinese burned to death Aug 26

Prato, October 30 - A Chinese man and woman were arrested Monday for a fire in an illegal clothing factory that killed a Chinese man and woman in August. Also arrested was the Italian owner of the house that had been turned into the factory. She was placed under house arrest. Police said she had known for some time that her property had been turned into what they called a "ghost factory". The other two, aged 37 and 39, were taken to Prato's Dogaia jail. The fire occurred August 26. The three are accused of aggravated multiple homicide and an aggravated culpable fire. The victims were aged 35, judicial sources said. In the house situated in the Tignamica hamlet of the Vaiano commune 17 work stations were found. Also found was a large amount of excess textiles. Prosecutors said the situation was more dangerous than that of a Prato factory fire in which seven Chinese workers were killed on December 1,2013.

