Gori to be centre-left Lombardy governor candidate (3)

Milan, October 30 - Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori is to be the centre left's candidate for Lombardy governor next year, the coalition agreed Monday. The Democratic Party (PD) and its allies agreed there would be no primaries. Gori, 57, is a journalist and TV producer married to presenter Cristina Parodi. The leftwing MDP group, a splinter from the PD, is not part of the deal, sources said. "I'm sorry there was no agreement over primaries," Gori said, adding that he was "ready to take part in them so that there is the widest possible participation of voters" in the governor candidate choice. Gori was chosen by a unanimous vote by the PD regional directorate, the PD said. "He will be backed by an ample and open centre-left coalition," said Lombardy regional secretary Alessandro Alfieri. Alfieri added that "Lombardy needs a profound change" with respect to incumbent Northern league Governor Roberto Maroni and the centre right. The MDP said the Lombardy region had been governed by the centre right for over 20 years and "really competitive" were required to pick a suitable candidate to go up against it. primaries