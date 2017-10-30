4 nabbed for killing 2 Romanian shepherds (3)

Turin
30/10/2017
Turin, October 30 - Four people were arrested Monday in connection with the murder of two Romanian shepherds near Turin last week. The shepherds, aged 28 and 38, were beaten to death with sticks near their flock in the countryside near Chivasso. The four were named as three brothers, Daniele Bergero, 25, Romano Bergero, 33, and Piero Bergero, 30, as well as another man, Alex Bianciotto, 29, all resident in Canavese. The victims, Costel Cornel Calinciuc, 38, and Constantin Doru Olaru, 28, were killed in retaliation for a beating the pair gave to the youngest brother, also a shepherd, a few days before, police said. The two groups had been quarrelling for a long time, police said. An unauthorised invasion of their rivals' territory was enough to spark the latest incident, police said. Last Tuesday, at three o'clock in the morning, the four surprised the two Romanians in their caravan, which they first burned down before the lethal beating, police said. The four exercised their right to remain silent, judicial sources said.
