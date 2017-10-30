Gori to be centre-left Lombardy governor candidate (2)

Milan, October 30 - Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori is to be the centre left's candidate for Lombardy governor, the coalition agreed Monday. The Democratic Party (PD) and its allies agreed there would be no primaries. Gori, 57, is a journalist and TV producer married to presenter Cristina Parodi. The leftwing MDP group, a splinter from the PD, is not part of the deal, sources said. "I'm sorry there was no agreement over primaries," Gori said, adding that he was "ready to take part in them so that there is the widest possible participation of voters" in the governor candidate choice.