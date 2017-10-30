3 nabbed for pimping minors (2)

Avellino, October 30 - Three people including an 85-year-old man were arrested Monday on suspicion of pimping out underage girls to professionals in Avellino. Girls were assigned a category including doctors, engineers and lawyers and told to charge them according to their age and attractiveness, police said, with prices ranging from 10 to 100 euros. The girls bunked off school to attend a social club run by a 70-year-old, who was arrested along with the 85-year-old and a 50-year-old. After playing truant, they prostituted themselves in a room in the back of the club, police said. The girls almost all came from the professional middle class of the southern Italian city, police said. Twelve girls are involved, 10 of them minors, police said. The gang of three promised them large sums of money to buy clothes and pay phone services, police said. The three men were viewed in the community as upstanding and exemplary fathers and grandfathers, police said. The club owner has been taken to jail and the tow others placed under house arrest.