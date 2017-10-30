Take quake situation in hand, Berlusconi to Gentiloni (2)

Rome
30/10/2017
Rome, October 30 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi wrote an open letter to Premier Paolo Gentiloni Monday urging him to "take the situation directly in hand" regarding reconstruction after last year's earthquake in central Italy. "The second winter after the quake is set to start. Less than 1/3 of the homes planned has been consigned. Almost all the schools have to be rebuilt and the rubble is still on the ground. We can't continue to stay still like this," said the centre-right Forza Italia party leader. "Premier", Berlusconi went on, "I put at your disposal my experience of life, work and management of the emergency phase". He said that "giving a home to the people left homeless, removing the rubble and rebuilding schools is the only 'ius soli' (law of the soil) that counts and must be immediately realised", referring to a proposed immigrant children citizenship law.
