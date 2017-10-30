Antitrust fines investment diamond firms (2)

Rome
30/10/2017
Rome, October 30 - Italy's antitrust authority on Monday ruled "gravely deceptive" the way investment diamonds were sold by the companies Intermarket Diamond Business (IDB) and Diamond Private Investment (DPI), also via the banks they worked with, respectively Unicredit and Banco BPM for IDB and Intesa Sanpaolo and Monte dei Paschi di Siena for DPI, and issued fines totalling 15.35 million euros. The sanctions were two million for IDB, four million for Unicredit and 3.35 million for Banco BPM; and one million for DPI, three million for Banca Intesa, and two million for MPS. "The irregularities detected for both companies regarded misleading and incomplete information via the web site and the promotional material issued by them", the authority said.
Le altre notizie
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Minacciava di lanciarsi
dalla clinica Cristo Re
di Salvatore De Maria
Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo
di Pino Brosio
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online