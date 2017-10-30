Rome

Antitrust fines investment diamond firms (2)

15.35 mn sanctions for sellers and banks

Antitrust fines investment diamond firms (2)

Rome, October 30 - Italy's antitrust authority on Monday ruled "gravely deceptive" the way investment diamonds were sold by the companies Intermarket Diamond Business (IDB) and Diamond Private Investment (DPI), also via the banks they worked with, respectively Unicredit and Banco BPM for IDB and Intesa Sanpaolo and Monte dei Paschi di Siena for DPI, and issued fines totalling 15.35 million euros. The sanctions were two million for IDB, four million for Unicredit and 3.35 million for Banco BPM; and one million for DPI, three million for Banca Intesa, and two million for MPS. "The irregularities detected for both companies regarded misleading and incomplete information via the web site and the promotional material issued by them", the authority said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Minacciava di lanciarsi dalla clinica Cristo Re

Minacciava di lanciarsi
dalla clinica Cristo Re

di Salvatore De Maria

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

di Pino Brosio

Arrestato con 10 kg di marijuana

Arrestato con 10 kg di marijuana

Sicilia: a "Mezz'ora in più" primo confronto tra i candidati

Sicilia: a "Mezz'ora in più" primo confronto tra i candidati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33