Antitrust fines investment diamond firms (2)

Rome, October 30 - Italy's antitrust authority on Monday ruled "gravely deceptive" the way investment diamonds were sold by the companies Intermarket Diamond Business (IDB) and Diamond Private Investment (DPI), also via the banks they worked with, respectively Unicredit and Banco BPM for IDB and Intesa Sanpaolo and Monte dei Paschi di Siena for DPI, and issued fines totalling 15.35 million euros. The sanctions were two million for IDB, four million for Unicredit and 3.35 million for Banco BPM; and one million for DPI, three million for Banca Intesa, and two million for MPS. "The irregularities detected for both companies regarded misleading and incomplete information via the web site and the promotional material issued by them", the authority said.