6 convicted for Vercelli fake signatures (2)

Vercelli, October 30 - Six people were found guilty Monday in a case of fake signatures backing electoral lists in the 2011 provincial elections in the northern Italian city of Vercelli. Among those convicted was Mayor Maura Forte who got a suspended sentence of nine months and 10 days. "My conscience is clear," said Forte. "Now the word goes to the court of appeal, the situation deserves to go forward". She said "I'm happy the sentence has certified that there was no damage to the public agency, contrary to what people who wanted to exploit the case had maintained".