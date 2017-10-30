Milan

Soccer: Results count, Fassone warns Montella

Soccer: Results count, Fassone warns Montella

Milan, October 30 - Results count more than good play, AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone warned coach Vincenzo Montella after Sunday's 2-0 loss to Juventus Monday. After losing to Juve, Inter and Roma and drawing with Genoa, Montella faces two crunch matches that could decide his future, a Europa League game at AEK Athens Thursday and next Sunday's Serie A clash with Sassuolo. Montella has stressed that Milan played "on a par" with the three big guns despite the losses and also lauded the "splendid" display in 10 men against Genoa. But Fassone said: "I expect there not only to be good play but that results will come too. Because at the end of the day that's what football is about. People want results". "We're on the right track but we're behind," said Fassone.

