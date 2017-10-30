Rome

Moto2: Morbidelli wins title, dedicates win to Simoncelli (2)

Rome, October 30 - Franco Morbidelli Marco Simoncelli won the Moto2 title at Sepang on Sunday, dedicating his title to the late Marco Simoncelli who was the last Italian to win in the category in 2008 at Sepang, three years before his fatal crash at the Malaysian circuit. "When I crossed the line the many thought s and memories of Marco came back into my mind," said the 22-year-old, who has a Roman father and a Brazilian mother. "Winning here has a special flavour." Morbidelli won after Swiss rider Thomas Luthi was unfit to start. The last Italian motorcycling title was in 2009 when Valentino Rossi's won his seventh premier-class title and ninth world title in all. Morbidelli hails from the same northen Marche town as Rossi, Tavullia near Pesaro and Urbino. "Tavullia is not only the homeland of riders and motors but also the land of champions," said Mayor Francesca Paolucci. "I think it's something unique in the world to have a commune with just over 8,000 inhabitants that 'hosts' two motorcycling champions," she said.

