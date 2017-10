Bossi wrong, dropping 'North' creates unity - Salvini (2)

Palermo-Agrigento train, October 30 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday defended his decision to drop the word 'north' (Nord) from the party logo for lists in next year's general election after criticism from former head Umberto Bossi. "It (the change) adds (something), it doesn't take anything away," Salvini said on board a train in Sicily. "Bossi says who cares about Sicily, Calabria, but he's wrong. "Today with a name that unifies and valorises (us), it could be easier to have positive responses in the south". He added that "nothing changes" for party supporters in northern cities such as Brescia or Vicenza.