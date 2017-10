Mafia boss ordered hit on daughter who went out with cop (2)

Palermo, October 30 - A Mafia boss ordered his son to kill his daughter after she had a relationship with a Carabiniere, police said after the boss was among 15 arrested in a sweep against Cosa Nostra Monday. "Your sister has become a cop," Bagheria boss Pino Caduto told his son. But the son refused to carry out his father's order for fear of ending up in jail, police said. "I didn't want to be burned for doing it," he reportedly said on a police wiretap. Police said the 'New Dawn' operation had dealt a "heavy blow" to Scaduto's clan.