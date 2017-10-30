New Delhi

Various important Alitalia bids - Gentiloni (2)

New Rome-Delhi route will bring good luck says PM

Various important Alitalia bids - Gentiloni (2)

New Delhi, October 30 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday voiced confidence that there would be "various important bids" for struggling former State airline Alitalia. Speaking at the inauguration of a new Rome-New Delhi flight, Gentiloni said "they would like to use these months to make the product appealing". Gentiloni also said that the new route would bring Alitalia good luck. "The reopening of the air route between Italy and India is a symbol," he said. "I'm sure that this will bring good luck to Alitalia and to its future." Gentiloni was speaking at the Italian embassy alongside Alitalia commissioner Luigi Gubitosi.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Minacciava di lanciarsi dalla clinica Cristo Re

Minacciava di lanciarsi
dalla clinica Cristo Re

di Salvatore De Maria

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

di Pino Brosio

Arrestato con 10 kg di marijuana

Arrestato con 10 kg di marijuana

Sicilia: a "Mezz'ora in più" primo confronto tra i candidati

Sicilia: a "Mezz'ora in più" primo confronto tra i candidati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33