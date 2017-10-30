Various important Alitalia bids - Gentiloni (2)

New Delhi, October 30 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday voiced confidence that there would be "various important bids" for struggling former State airline Alitalia. Speaking at the inauguration of a new Rome-New Delhi flight, Gentiloni said "they would like to use these months to make the product appealing". Gentiloni also said that the new route would bring Alitalia good luck. "The reopening of the air route between Italy and India is a symbol," he said. "I'm sure that this will bring good luck to Alitalia and to its future." Gentiloni was speaking at the Italian embassy alongside Alitalia commissioner Luigi Gubitosi.