Arson 'dominant' in wildfires - Minniti (2)

Turin, October 30 - Arson is not the only factor in the wildfires sweeping Piedmont and Lombardy but it is the "dominant " one, Interior Minister Marco Minniti said after a meeting on the emergency in Turin Monday. he said that if winds got up again, "some people may get the idea to reactivate the fire sources". Minniti said "there have been, or there are presumed to have been, arson activities." He said that ongoing investigations would hopefully establish the extent of the arson.