Rome

Italy, WFP join forces for food security in Cuba

Foreign ministry announces 500,000-euro donation

Italy, WFP join forces for food security in Cuba

Rome, October 30 - The Italian foreign ministry said it has joined forces with the World Food Program (WFP) for food assistance initiatives in Cuba with a 500,000-euro donation. "Our contribution will strengthen the National Plan for the Prevention and Control of Anaemia, through assistance services to pregnant and nursing women, and to boys and girls under the age of five," said Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano. WFP Representative in Cuba Laura Melo said the donation comes at a particularly crucial time. "Italy is an important partner for WFP in supporting Cuba achieving its nutritional and food security priorities," Melo said. "Today's contribution comes in addition to a 300,000 euro donation, which was recently made by the Italian Government to support the WFP relief programme in response to the unprecedented damage caused by Hurricane Irma in Cuba. "It is within this context that the World Food Program has launched a relief operation to help the government of Cuba provide people living in the areas most severely stricken by Irma with safe and stable food. "The initiative benefitted almost 600,000 people".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Minacciava di lanciarsi dalla clinica Cristo Re

Minacciava di lanciarsi
dalla clinica Cristo Re

di Salvatore De Maria

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

di Pino Brosio

Arrestato con 10 kg di marijuana

Arrestato con 10 kg di marijuana

Sicilia: a "Mezz'ora in più" primo confronto tra i candidati

Sicilia: a "Mezz'ora in più" primo confronto tra i candidati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33