Italy, WFP join forces for food security in Cuba

Rome, October 30 - The Italian foreign ministry said it has joined forces with the World Food Program (WFP) for food assistance initiatives in Cuba with a 500,000-euro donation. "Our contribution will strengthen the National Plan for the Prevention and Control of Anaemia, through assistance services to pregnant and nursing women, and to boys and girls under the age of five," said Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano. WFP Representative in Cuba Laura Melo said the donation comes at a particularly crucial time. "Italy is an important partner for WFP in supporting Cuba achieving its nutritional and food security priorities," Melo said. "Today's contribution comes in addition to a 300,000 euro donation, which was recently made by the Italian Government to support the WFP relief programme in response to the unprecedented damage caused by Hurricane Irma in Cuba. "It is within this context that the World Food Program has launched a relief operation to help the government of Cuba provide people living in the areas most severely stricken by Irma with safe and stable food. "The initiative benefitted almost 600,000 people".