Vatican City

Humanity risks suicide with nuclear arms - pope

'Very strong words' at human development dicastery

Humanity risks suicide with nuclear arms - pope (2)

Vatican City, October 30 - Humanity risks suicide with nuclear weapons, Pope Francis said on a visit Monday to the office of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. "Speaking of nuclear weapons," dicastery undersecretary Flaminia Giovanelli told Vatican radio, "he spoke specifically about 'suicide of humanity', of this risk of the suicide of humanity. He said some very strong words". The dicastery will hold a meeting on nuclear disarmament on November 10-11. "The pope stressed once again," Giovanelli told Vatican Radio, "the phenomenon of the arms trade. Therefore he reiterated his denouncement of this arms tradevthat stimulates and keeps alive these hot spots of conflict, and said again, we are in a full-fledged war".

