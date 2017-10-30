Pope thanks Beyond the Sun director

Rome, October 30 - Pope Francis has sent an email to Graciela Rodriguez, the director of the film Beyond the Sun, which was made thanks to an idea pitched by the pontiff and features him in a cameo role. Rodriguez is in Rome to present the movie at the 12th edition of the Rome Film Festival, which runs through November 5. The movie, which will premiere in Italian movie theaters in December and is distributed by Ami (Ambi Media Italia), talks about the spiritual journey of five children through an adventure in the mountains. The pontiff reportedly said in the email, which was written in Spanish: "Many thanks. I hope the film will be successful at the presentation". The pontiff also wrote that he would pray for the film to be well received. The movie is debuting at the festival after a private screening at the Vatican, which was attended by the pontiff and a select number of guests. Beyond the Sun is being presented as part of the event Alice nella Città, which is dedicated to youth films.