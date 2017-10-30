Palermo

Salvini rules out Renzi alliance, 'would call M5S' (3)

But League leader blasts movement's 'incapacity'

Salvini rules out Renzi alliance, 'would call M5S' (3)

Palermo, October 30 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini on Monday ruled out the possibility of ever forming a coalition with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), saying he would call the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) if a post-election pact were needed. "I exclude the possibility of a national or local level alliance with (PD leader Matteo) Renzi, (Foreign Minister and AP leader Angelino) Alfano, (Premier Paolo) Gentiloni, and (MDP bigwig Pier Luigi) Bersani," Salvini said in Palermo, where he is campaigning ahead of Sunday's regional elections in Sicily. "The M5S are showing their incapacity where they administer (in local government) but it is clear that if I were to call someone, I wouldn't call Renzi or Alfano". Salvini's anti-migrant, Euroskeptic party is expected to form an alliance with Silvio Berlusconi's opposition centre-right Forza Italia and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party in the general election set to take place early next year. There are fears the result of the election may be inconclusive even though the PD, FI and LN joined forces to push through a controversial new election law. The M5S says the new law is designed to prevent it from winning.

