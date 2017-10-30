Beijing

Hong Kong blocks Milan poultry after bird-flu cases (2)

Effective immediately

Hong Kong blocks Milan poultry after bird-flu cases (2)

Beijing, October 30 - Hong Kong's food safety authority on Monday blocked poultry imports from the province of Milan after a number of bird-flu cases, the New China news agency reported. On October 26 an outbreak of avian influenza in the province of Sondrio north of Milan was reported, 10 days after it happened. The infected birds were put down. The chickens were killed after tests on a chicken that died October 16 proved conclusively it had died of bird flu.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Minacciava di lanciarsi dalla clinica Cristo Re

Minacciava di lanciarsi
dalla clinica Cristo Re

di Salvatore De Maria

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

di Pino Brosio

Arrestato con 10 kg di marijuana

Arrestato con 10 kg di marijuana

Sicilia: a "Mezz'ora in più" primo confronto tra i candidati

Sicilia: a "Mezz'ora in più" primo confronto tra i candidati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33