Lombardy to ask state of emergency for fires (2)

Milan
30/10/2017
Milan, October 30 - Lombardy said Monday it would ask for a state of emergency to be declared for the wildfires ravaging the region. "We will ask for a state of emergency," said civil protection regional councillor Simona Bordonali, at a press conference after a meeting of the regional executive with Governor Roberto Maroni. She said she would meet Interior Minister Marco Minniti in Varese this afternoon. Bordonali said fire teams were still fighting five fires near Varese, Tavernerio near Como, Tremosine near Brescia, Veleso near Como and Romagnese near Pavia, while a fire at Forcola near Sondrio was being put out and another at Novate Mezzola near Sondrio had been put out. She said the region's four helicopters were in action along with three Canadairs, two Italian and one Croatian. "This afternoon," the councillor said, "we will have another two helicopters at our disposal, to which we can add two helicopters from Switzerland, able to drop 4,500 litres of water at a time".
Le altre notizie
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Minacciava di lanciarsi
dalla clinica Cristo Re
di Salvatore De Maria
Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo
di Pino Brosio
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online