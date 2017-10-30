MotoGP: Dovizioso keeps title hopes alive in Malaysia (2)

Rome

MotoGP: Dovizioso keeps title hopes alive in Malaysia

Ducati rider pulls within 21 points of leader Marquez

MotoGP: Dovizioso keeps title hopes alive in Malaysia

Rome, October 30 - Italy's Andrea Dovizioso kept his slender hopes of winning the 2017 MotoGP world title alive with victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday. As a result the Ducati rider cut championship leader Marc Marquez's advantage to 21 points ahead of the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on November 12. Marquez came fourth on his Honda while Italy's nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi was seventh. "We did everything perfectly and it wasn't easy," said Dovizioso. "To show everyone with our work we can really be competitive, at this difficult track, in the dry and the wet…but at Valencia it's a lot of points and I think Marc will be competitive from the beginning. All we can do there is the same, try to be competitive and win the race" "This year, nobody expected us to be there so we have to keep thinking positive. "We can't make a strategy, we just have to try to win. But this year everything can happen during the weekend, you never know with the weather".

