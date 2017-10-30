Rome

Migrant in hospital after racist attack by Rome teens (2)

Police detain group of young men aged 17 to 19

Migrant in hospital after racist attack by Rome teens (2)

Rome, October 30 - A 27-year-old Bangladeshi national is being treated in a Rome hospital for the injuries he suffered in a racially motivated attack by a group of teenagers in the capital on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The victim and another migrant, an Egyptian, came under a barrage of racist abuse by a group of teens, sources said. The pair, who have regular residence permits and work in a restaurant in the centre of the city, then came under an unprovoked violent attack. The Egyptian managed to get away but the Bangladeshi was badly beaten, being kicked and hit while on the ground. The police detained five young Romans aged between 17 and 19 in relation to the attack. One of the detained youths was an 18-year-old with a criminal record for drugs offences who is a member of a group of hardcore 'ultra' AS Roma fans. The assault come after ultra fans of Roman club Lazio caused a furore by using a mocked-up photo of Anne Frank for an anti-Semitic attack on Roma followers. no di loro, un 18enne ultrà della Roma e con qualche precedente per droga alle spalle, è stato arrestato dai poliziotti d

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Minacciava di lanciarsi dalla clinica Cristo Re

Minacciava di lanciarsi
dalla clinica Cristo Re

di Salvatore De Maria

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

di Pino Brosio

Arrestato con 10 kg di marijuana

Arrestato con 10 kg di marijuana

Sicilia: a "Mezz'ora in più" primo confronto tra i candidati

Sicilia: a "Mezz'ora in più" primo confronto tra i candidati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33