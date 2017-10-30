Chinese factory owners arrested for deadly fire (2)

Prato, October 30 - A Chinese man and woman were arrested Monday for a fire in an illegal clothing factory that killed a Chinese man and woman in August. Also arrested was the owner of the house that had been turned into the factory. She was placed under house arrest. Police said she had known for some time that her property had been turned into what they called a "ghost factory". The other two were taken to jail. The fire occurred August 26. The three are accused of aggravated multiple homicide and an aggravated culpable fire. The victims were aged 35, judicial sources said.