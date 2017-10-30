Salvini rules out Renzi alliance, 'would call M5S' (2)

Palermo
30/10/2017
Palermo, October 30 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini on Monday ruled out the possibility of ever forming a coalition with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), saying he would call the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) if a post-election pact were needed. "I exclude the possibility of a national or local level alliance with (PD leader Matteo) Renzi, (Foreign Minister and AP leader Angelino) Alfano, (Premier Paolo) Gentiloni, and (MDP bigwig Pier Luigi) Bersani," Salvini said in Palermo, where he is campaigning ahead of Sunday's regional elections in Sicily. "The M5S are showing their incapacity where they administer (in local government) but it is clear that if I were to call someone, I wouldn't call Renzi or Alfano".
