Man who killed mother 20 yrs ago pardoned (2)

Rome, October 30 - A man who killed his mother 20 years ago was pardoned by President Sergio Mattarella Monday. Fabrizio Spreafico, 43, strangled his mother Luisa Pida with electrical cord at the end of an umpteenth domestic row in 1997, when he was 23. He was sentenced to serve 18 years and four months in jail but has been out of prison since 2005, with the execution of sentenced postponed, to enable him to treat a very serious illness. Mattarella granted clemency because of humanitarian reasons, his office said.