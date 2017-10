Mafia boss ordered hit on daughter who went out with cop

Palermo, October 30 - A Mafia boss ordered his son to kill his daughter after she had a relationship with a Carabiniere, police said after the boss was among 15 arrested in a sweep against Cosa Nostra Monday. "Your sister has become a cop," Bagheria boss Pino Caduto told his son. But the son refused to carry out his father's order for fear of ending up in jail, police said.