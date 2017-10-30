Men get 8 yrs for 'torturing' schoolmate (2)

Turin, October 30 - Two young men got eight and a half years in jail Monday for torturing a 16-year-old schoolmate near Turin a few years ago. The pair were found guilty of making him get drunk and eat excrement, raping him with an umbrella, and have sex with a prostitute in their presence. The men were a few years older than their victim. The crimes were committed between February 2013 and September 2014. The three attended a professional school in the province of Turin. One of the plaintiff's lawyers, Maria Giovanna Musone, said the sentence was "exemplary". The pair denied the charges.