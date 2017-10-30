Draft budget law includes VAT freeze, hire incentives (3)

Rome, October 30 - The 2018 draft budget law to be discussed by the Senate includes 120 articles, according to a copy seen by ANSA. The draft budget includes a freeze on a VAT increase in 2018, which is postponed to the following year, and structural tax and social-security breaks for, among others, employers hiring young people under 30 on permanent contracts. Under the draft legislation, the bonus would also be valid in 2018 for workers who have not yet turned 35. The text to be debated by the Senate also provides for a pro-environment 'ecobonus', salary raises for public employees and lower prices for public transport seasonal tickets with cuts of up to 250 euros for local, regional and inter-regional seasonal tickets. The income threshold to obtain the 80-euro 'bonus' in personal income tax IRPEF has also been raised in the draft measure. The draft 2018 budget bill features reinforced anti-poverty measures with a 10% increase in benefits for big families (up to 530-540 euros a month) and an broadening of the number of people eligible for the 'inclusion income' REI benefit, with jobless over 55s identified as a priority. The draft bill allocates 300 million euros for the fund for the fight against poverty in 2018, 700 million in 2019, 665 million in 2020 and 637 million from 2021 onwards. The so-called 'redundancy tax' that companies with over 50 workers have to pay into the CIG fund for laid-off employers has been doubled in the 2018 budget bill. The maximum a company will have to pay for every worker made redundant will go up to 2,940 euros, compared to the current maximum of 1,470 euros.