F1: Vettel gracious in defeat to Hamilton

Rome, October 30 - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was gracious in defeat to Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship Sunday. In Mexico the four-time German world champ applauded the Briton on winning his own fourth title as Vettel crossed the line in fourth place, then waited to accompany Hamilton, who finished ninth, on his lap of honour. "Today belonged to Lewis, he's been the best, and we are disappointed," said the Ferrari ace. The pair are now joint third with Alain Prost in F1's all-time title-winning rankings behind Michael Schumacher on seven and Juan Manuel Fangio on five.