MotoGP: Dovizioso keeps title hopes alive in Malaysia

Rome, October 30 - Italy's Andrea Dovizioso kept his slender hopes of winning the 2017 MotoGP world title alive with victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday. As a result the Ducati rider cut championship leader Marc Marquez's advantage to 21 points ahead of the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on November 12. Marquez came fourth on his Honda while Italy's nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi was seventh.