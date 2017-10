Budget poverty measures target jobless over 55s

Rome, October 30 - The draft 2018 budget bill features reinforced anti-poverty measures with a 10% increase in benefits for big families (up to 530-540 euros a month) and an broadening of the number of people eligible for the 'inclusion income' REI benefit, with jobless over 55s identified as a priority. The draft bill allocates 300 million euros for the fund for the fight against poverty in 2018, 700 million in 2019, 665 million in 2020 and 637 million from 2021 onwards.