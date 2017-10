Anti-Mafia operation targeting Bagheria clan nabs 16

Palermo, October 30 - Carabinieri police in Palermo on Monday arrested 16 people on charges of Mafia association and racketeering aggravated by the method used by the crime syndicate. Investigators believe the suspects are members of a Bagheria clan. Among those arrested is Pino Scaduto, a suspected Mafia boss who was released from jail in April after being previously arrested as part of the sweeping anti-Mafia operation called Perseo that led to 99 arrests in 2008.