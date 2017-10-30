Rome

Norcia commemorates earthquake anniversary

Ceremony at 7:41 am

Norcia commemorates earthquake anniversary

Rome, October 30 - Norcia at 7:41 am on Monday morning commemorated the one-year anniversary of the 6.5-magnitude quake that shook the town a year ago, along with other areas in Umbria including Preci, Cascia and Castelluccio. The bells chimed in Piazza San Benedetto as Benedictine monks sang "Veni Creator". Other initiatives have been scheduled Monday and in the coming days in Norcia and Umbria. Central Italy last year was devastated by earthquakes on August 24 and October 26 and 30 that left thousands of people homeless. The 6.5-magnitude quake on October 30 near Norcia was Italy's biggest since 1980 but killed no one, mainly because so many people had already left their homes due to the previous quakes.

