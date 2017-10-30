Draft budget law includes VAT freeze, hire incentives (2)

Rome
30/10/2017
Rome, October 30 - The 2018 draft budget law to be discussed by the Senate includes 120 articles, according to a copy seen by ANSA. The draft budget includes a freeze on a VAT increase in 2018, which is postponed to the following year, and tax and social-security breaks for, among others, employers hiring young people under 30 on permanent contracts over the next three years. Under the draft legislation, the bonus would also be valid in 2018 for workers who have not yet turned 35. The text to be debated by the Senate also provides for a pro-environment 'ecobonus', salary raises for public employees and lower prices for public transport seasonal tickets with cuts of up to 250 euros for local, regional and inter-regional seasonal tickets. The income threshold to obtain the 80-euro 'bonus' in personal income tax IRPEF has also been raised in the draft measure.
