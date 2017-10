Soccer: Napoli stay top, Juve beat Milan

Rome, October 30 - Napoli remain top of Serie A after beating Sassuolo 3-1 on Sunday, while Juventus won the big match against AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro on Saturday thanks to a stunning double by Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain. Napoli have 31 points from 11 games thanks to Sunday's win, secured with goals by Allan, Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens. Champions Juve are three points behind, as are Lazio, who trashed pointless bottom side Benevento 5-1. Inter Milan can regain second place and pull back within two points of Napoli if they win at second-bottom Hellas Verona later on Monday.