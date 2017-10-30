Vatican City

Pope working to mediate between North Korea,USA - report (2)

La Repubblica says pontiff's commitment shown by Nov meeting

Pope working to mediate between North Korea,USA - report (2)

Vatican City, October 30 - The Vatican is working to mediate to prevent tensions between North Korea and the United States escalating into conflict, Rome-based daily La Repubblica reported on Monday. "The tangible sign of the papal intervention on the North Korean crisis is the world meeting for nuclear disarmament on November 10 and 11 that Pope Francis wanted," the daily said. The gathering that will take place in the Vatican and the Holy See will be represented by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Peter Turkson, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development. Eleven Nobel Peace Prize winners are expected to take part and Pope Francis is set to open the conference with a speech. "The speech is expected to be much more than a simple appeal to stop the arms race," La Repubblica said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Minacciava di lanciarsi dalla clinica Cristo Re

Minacciava di lanciarsi
dalla clinica Cristo Re

di Salvatore De Maria

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

Arrestato con 10 kg di marijuana

Arrestato con 10 kg di marijuana

Sicilia: a "Mezz'ora in più" primo confronto tra i candidati

Sicilia: a "Mezz'ora in più" primo confronto tra i candidati

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

di Pino Brosio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33