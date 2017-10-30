Pope working to mediate between North Korea,USA - report (2)

Vatican City, October 30 - The Vatican is working to mediate to prevent tensions between North Korea and the United States escalating into conflict, Rome-based daily La Repubblica reported on Monday. "The tangible sign of the papal intervention on the North Korean crisis is the world meeting for nuclear disarmament on November 10 and 11 that Pope Francis wanted," the daily said. The gathering that will take place in the Vatican and the Holy See will be represented by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Peter Turkson, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development. Eleven Nobel Peace Prize winners are expected to take part and Pope Francis is set to open the conference with a speech. "The speech is expected to be much more than a simple appeal to stop the arms race," La Repubblica said.