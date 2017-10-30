Migrant in hospital after racist attack by Rome teens

Rome, October 30 - A 27-year-old Bangladeshi national is being treated in a Rome hospital for the injuries he suffered in a racially motivated attack by a group of teenagers in the capital on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The victim and another migrant, an Egyptian, came under a barrage of racist abuse by a group of teens, sources said. The pair, who have regular residence permits and work in a restaurant in the centre of the city, then came under an unprovoked violent attack. The Egyptian managed to get away but the Bangladeshi was badly beaten, being kicked and hit while on the ground. The police detained five young Romans aged between 17 and 19 in relation to the attack.