Piedmont still in flames, hundreds evacuated

Rome, October 30 - Firefighters on Monday continued to battle against the wildfires that have hit the northern region of Piedmont in recent days. The situation remains critical on the Valle di Susa valley and forests and mountains are on fire in the province of Cuneo and in Canavese area near Turin. On Sunday eight firefighters suffered smoke intoxication and a suspected arsonist was detained in the province of Biella. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes because of the fires, including residents of a rest home for the elderly. Blazes have also broken out in Lombardy.