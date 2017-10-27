Pair filmed rape of drunk teen, woke up with cold shower

Ravenna
27/10/2017
Ravenna, October 27 - An 18-year-old Ravenna woman was woken up from drunken stupor by being put into a cold shower before being raped by two men in a private house in the Romagna town, sources said Friday. A 27-year-old Senegalese and a Romanian, 26, were arrested for alleged attacking the woman they picked up after she got drunk in a local nightclub early this month, sources said. One of the men alleged turned to the camera and smiled as the rape was being filmed on a smart phone. The suspects say the sex was consensual.
