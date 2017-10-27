Ravenna

Pair filmed rape of drunk teen, woke up with cold shower

One of attackers smiled at camera

Pair filmed rape of drunk teen, woke up with cold shower

Ravenna, October 27 - An 18-year-old Ravenna woman was woken up from drunken stupor by being put into a cold shower before being raped by two men in a private house in the Romagna town, sources said Friday. A 27-year-old Senegalese and a Romanian, 26, were arrested for alleged attacking the woman they picked up after she got drunk in a local nightclub early this month, sources said. One of the men alleged turned to the camera and smiled as the rape was being filmed on a smart phone. The suspects say the sex was consensual.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Assenteismo al Comune, sette ai domiciliari

Assenteismo al Comune,
sette ai domiciliari

di Giuseppe Toscano

Audi TT si ribalta sul viale Trapani

Audi TT si ribalta
sul viale Trapani

Ruba energia per 36.000 euro

Ruba energia per 36.000 euro

Rubava pacchi e lettere, arrestato dipendente delle poste

Rubava pacchi e lettere, arrestato dipendente delle poste

Secondo falso allarme bomba in 12 ore - FOTO

Secondo falso allarme bomba in 12 ore - FOTO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33