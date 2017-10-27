Piedmont requests state of emergency due to fires (2)

Turin, October 27 - Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino on Friday made a request for a state of emergency to be declared due to the wildfires that have hit the metropolitan city of Turin and the province of Cuneo over the last few days. The request, sent to Premier Paolo Gentiloni and Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli, says that around 2,000 hectares of land have been burned so far. A pall has fallen over Turin with PM10 particulate matter levels rocketing after days of wildfires in Alpine valleys pushing carbon and other particles into the Po Valley, the regional environmental agency said Friday. It said fine particles have reached 199 mcg/cm, four times the permitted limit. The clouds of smog have reached as far as Val d'Aosta, the region to the northeast that borders France, according to the latest weather reports. While fighting the blazes in Val di Susa north of Turin, a number of teams of firefighters got cut off and were rescued after about an hour. Firefighters said the frontlines of the wildfires kept shifting, making it even more to difficult to get to the right point to tame them. Turin council recently urged residents to keep their doors and windows shut because of the smog. On Friday Chiamparino said "unfortunately we can't see a significant improvement in conditions and the state of maximum alert remains until the start of next week, a situation that makes the maximum presence of resources and people necessary."