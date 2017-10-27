Italy does not recognise Catalan independence - Alfano (2)

Rome

Rome, October 27 - Italy does not recognise the independence of Catalonia, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Friday. "Italy does not recognise, and will not recognise, the unilateral declaration of independence proclaimed today by the Catalonia regional parliament," Alfano said. "Indeed, it is an extremely serious gesture outside the framework of the law. "For this reason we express firm condemnation and, at the same time, the hope that dialogue can be restored, with respect of the Spanish Constitution, to save the population an escalation of tension, far from a united country with a strong European stamp like Spain".

