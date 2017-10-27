Brussels

EC demands budget adjustment clarification by Tuesday (2)

Risk of 'significant deviation' on request for 2017 and 2018

Brussels, October 27 - The European Commission has told the Italian government to provide clarification on the structural adjustment foreseen in its budget bill by Tuesday October 31, sources said Friday. Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Pierre Moscovici sent Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan a letter warning of a "risk of a significant deviation" from the EU's requests for 2017 and 2018, the sources said. The letter acknowledges "Italy's objective of reinforcing the ongoing recovery and ensuring the stability of the public finances".

