Rome

Veltroni laments Grasso's PD exit (2)

Party designed for people like him, says former leader

Veltroni laments Grasso's PD exit (2)

(see related) Rome, October 27 - Walter Veltroni, the former head of the Democratic Party (PD), on Friday lamented Pietro Grasso's decision to leave the centre-left group. "I'm sorry that Grasso has left the PD," Veltroni said on Twitter. "The Democratic Party was created and build for people like him. "Let's hope we can refind unity for out common values, which are different to those of the left and populism". Another senior PD figure, former president Gianni Cuperlo, also said it was a big blow to the party. "It's a defeat because when a figure with such as biography, history and background of civil and political commitment announced a decision like this, it is clear that we should all ask questions," Cuperlo said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Assenteismo al Comune, sette ai domiciliari

Assenteismo al Comune,
sette ai domiciliari

di Giuseppe Toscano

Audi TT si ribalta sul viale Trapani

Audi TT si ribalta
sul viale Trapani

Ruba energia per 36.000 euro

Ruba energia per 36.000 euro

Secondo falso allarme bomba in 12 ore - FOTO

Secondo falso allarme bomba in 12 ore - FOTO

Rubava pacchi e lettere, arrestato dipendente delle poste

Rubava pacchi e lettere, arrestato dipendente delle poste

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33