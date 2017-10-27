Mattarella should dissolve parliament after budget-Salvini (2)

Milan
27/10/2017
Milan, October 27 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that President Sergio Mattarella should dissolve parliament for new elections as soon as the 2018 budget law is approved, now that Italy has a new election law. "Finally there is an election law," Salvini said. "I make an appeal to the head of State to put an end to this embarrassing show of a motionless parliament. "Dissolve the houses of parliament immediately after the budget and have elections as soon as possible, even in January or February in the snow. "We are ready".
