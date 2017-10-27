Grasso quits PD after Rosatellum confidence-votes 'violence'

Rome, October 27 - The government's ramming through the Senate an election law by confidence votes so that "not one comma could be changed, was a sort of violence which I wanted to mark," Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso said Friday in explaining his decision to quit the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caucus for the mixed group. Grasso said he had left the PD caucus "because I no longer recognise the PD either in the merits or the methods" used to ram through parliament the Rosatellum election law. He said his decision to leave the PD caucus was a "very tough choice". Grasso left the PD caucus on Thursday after the PD pushed the Rosatellum through parliament with eight confidence votes, five of them in the Senate. Analysts said he might be poised to join the leftwing MDP group, a splinter from the PD, which applauded his move. PD leader Matteo Renzi said Friday that he respected Grasso's decision. "Total respect for the decision of the Senate Speaker and, precisely out of respect for the institutional figure of the Senate Speaker, I think it is wrong to cause controversy," Renzi said. "The important thing is the issue raised by Grasso: the confidence vote on the election law. "I think in the same way as Premier (Paolo) Gentiloni, (Senate) whip (Luigi) Zanda and (Lower House) whip (Ettore) Rosato". Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday that President Sergio Mattarella should bear in mind Grasso's decision when it comes to signing the Rosatellum. Di Maio added that in the PD "there remain only (leader Matteo) Renzi, the Renzi boys, and (ex-Berlusconi aide Denis) Verdini." Di Maio said that the "disgraceful" Rosatellum law had "embarrassed" Italy's institutions. The M5S have appealed to Mattarella not to sign the Rosatellum into law, saying Renzi's PD and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) have committed "electoral fraud". The M5S says the Rosatellum, which encourages coalitions, is designed to stop them winning next year's general election, since they eschew alliances. Meanwhile ex-premier Massimo D'Alema said Gentiloni was a "liar" like Renzi because he allegedly went back on his word not to table confidence votes on the Rosatellum. "Gentiloni emerges deeply downsized as a statesman (after the Rosatellum was rammed through parliament)," said D'Alema, a former PD grandee who is now a leading member of the PD splinter MDP group. "Having solemnly promised that the government would not intervene, by putting it to confidence votes he has become like Renzi, he is officially a liar like Renzi". D'Alema has long been critical of ex-premier Renzi, who he says forced the MPD to split off by allegedly ignoring their pleas for more internal debate and a change of tack.